LPG booking period now 25 days; output push ordered

Mon, 09 March 2026
19:58
To prevent hoarding and black marketing, the booking period for LPG gas cylinders has been increased from 21 to 25 days, as per government sources. 

"There were instances that people who were earlier booking LPG cylinders in 55 Days have started booking cylinders in 15 days," they said on Monday. 

The government has ordered refineries to boost LPG output and also ordered to prioritise domestic LPG over commercial connections. 

"Domestic consumers will always be a priority," the sources reaffirmed, as India scouts for more LPG partners. 

Countries like Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway have approached to sell LPG to India, they added. Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase, unless and until crude oil prices breach $130 per barrel, government sources said. 

The fuel prices are unlikely to increase as India has enough stock, the sources said. -- ANI

