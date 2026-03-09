Karnataka: Couple ends life, two-year-old daughter survives

22:13





The deceased have been identified as Darshan (29), a car driver, and his wife Divya (25), an LIC agent, they said.





The couple got married in May 2023 and have a two-year-old daughter. Before ending their lives, they allegedly attempted to kill the child, but she somehow managed to survive, police said.





The incident occurred at the couple's rented house in K R Pete, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.





Citing preliminary investigation, Shobha Rani V J, Mandya Superintendent of Police, said the couple had been facing some family disputes. Divya died by suicide first, after which Darshan allegedly brought down her body and later hanged himself.





Before killing himself, Darshan called his brother to inform him that Divya had hung herself and that he would also die, the officer said.





The couple may have attempted to kill their daughter, but she somehow survived.





"We don't know as of now whether they attempted to strangulate the child. There are some scratch marks on her, but no visible strangulation marks were found. Only after the medical examination report will we be able to ascertain it," the officer added. -- PTI

