'Iran's supreme leader chosen by nation, not US'

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei./Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Reuters





In an interview with ANI, Mohammad Fathali also said that Iran's military forces continue to defend the country with greater confidence and motivation amid the ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.





"Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the US government. Our people may have different views and even various challenges within the country, but one thing has always been clear: when it comes to foreign interference, the Iranian people unite. They strongly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This is a well-known reality in the contemporary history of Iran," Mohammad Fathali said in a text interview."





His eminence Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei (new leader of Iran) is a religious scholar who is well aware of the political and social issues of the country.





He has spent many years studying and teaching Islamic sciences in the seminaries, while also being closely familiar with Iran's political and social developments.





"For this reason, many consider him a scholar who, in addition to his strong religious knowledge, has a clear understanding of current realities and the needs of society," he added. -- ANI

