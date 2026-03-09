HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran names Khamenei's son new supreme leader

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
08:55
image
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, has been appointed Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported.
 
In a post on X, Press TV said, "Iran's Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic" 
 
Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei.
 
According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Assembly of Experts has called upon the Iranians to maintain unity and pledge support to Khamenei
 
Israeli media described Mojtaba as having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran.
 
In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated for representing the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.
 
 The US Treasury further said that the then Supreme Leader had delegated a part of his leadership responsibilities to Mojataba Khamenei, who worked closely with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and also the Basij Resistance Force (Basij) to advance his father's destabilising regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives.
 
It had also been reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has access to luxury properties in London and accounts in the UK, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
 
The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint military strike last week.
 
In an interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.

TOP STORIES

HISTORIC! INDIA 1ST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS
HISTORIC! INDIA 1ST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting performances propelled India to a record-breaking total against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final

LIVE! Iran names Khamenei's son new supreme leader
LIVE! Iran names Khamenei's son new supreme leader

Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman
Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman

Head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated India's T20 World Cup victory to Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman.

From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible
From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible

A review of the key contributions from each player in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, highlighting individual brilliance and teamwork.

MUST READ! Can Om Birla Be Removed As Speaker?
MUST READ! Can Om Birla Be Removed As Speaker?

'Even if it is defeated and the Speaker remains, the Opposition parties that have lost faith in his impartiality will continue to have that feeling.''If the Speaker reflects on this and tries to be more neutral, more impartial, more...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO