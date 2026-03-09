HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elderly woman lynched in Jharkhand over child lifter suspicion

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
17:54
image
An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Gumla district, suspecting her to be a "child lifter", the police said. 

The incident happened on Sunday night in Lagaba village in the Bishunpur police station area, they said. 

"The victim was aged between 50 and 55. We are making efforts to establish her identity," officer-in-charge Arjun Kumar Yadav told PTI. 

"The woman was beaten with sticks and stones by a group of villagers after a rumour spread that she was a child-lifter. As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and rushed her to the community health centre, where she died during treatment," he said. 

Yadav said the woman was mentally challenged and had been wandering in the area for the past few days. 

"So far, no arrests have been made in the case. An FIR has been registered against 10-15 people. Raids are being conducted at several locations to nab them," he said, adding that it was a clear case of lynching. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf
LIVE! Iran conflict: Indian air carriers continue ops in Gulf

Iran sought nod to dock 3 ships in Indian ports: Jaishankar
Iran sought nod to dock 3 ships in Indian ports: Jaishankar

It is for the first time that a senior minister has said that Iran requested permission for docking three of its ships in Indian ports.

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

IndiGo Manchester flight returns to Delhi due to airspace curbs
IndiGo Manchester flight returns to Delhi due to airspace curbs

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Manchester was forced to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions related to the ongoing situation in West Asia. The flight was using a leased Boeing 787 aircraft.

29 Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly
29 Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly

The Chhattisgarh assembly was disrupted by Congress protests over alleged illegal opium cultivation on a BJP functionary's farm, leading to the suspension of several MLAs.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO