HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CEC threatened Bengal officers at meeting: Mamata

Mon, 09 March 2026
Share:
20:58
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of threatening state officials during a meeting, and warned that "false bravado" by constitutional authorities was not acceptable.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of the Election Commission's full bench meeting with senior administrative and police officials of the state earlier in the day, to review preparedness for the West Bengal assembly elections likely to be held in April.

Speaking from the site of her dharna in Kolkata against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee alleged that the CEC had adopted a threatening tone towards the state bureaucracy.

"The CEC threatened our officers today at the meeting. I want to tell the CEC that having courage is good, but false bravado is not good," she asserted.

According to officials, Kumar said during the meeting that any lapse in maintaining law and order before the elections would not be tolerated, and strict action would follow if responsibilities were not discharged properly. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CEC threatened Bengal officers at meeting: Mamata
LIVE! CEC threatened Bengal officers at meeting: Mamata

No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike
No petrol, diesel price hike for now despite crude spike

Despite international crude oil rates crossing USD 100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions, the Indian government plans to maintain current petrol and diesel prices, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position
'Contact with Iran difficult': Jaishankar on India's position

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's position regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace, dialogue, and the safety of civilians, while also prioritising India's...

'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'
'Iranian Ship Was A Sitting Duck'

'Torpedoes travel at more than 100 kilometres per hour, about 50-60 knots.''It must have been a matter of a few minutes before it detonated under the Iranian ship.''The Iranian ship would have probably got three, four minutes and...

MUST READ! The New Fog of War
MUST READ! The New Fog of War

When everyone has footage and no one can verify it, the loudest voice wins, notes Prem Panicker who begins a daily blog on the War in the Middle East.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO