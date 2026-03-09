HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CBSE postpones Class XII board exams in Middle East amid regional conflict

Mon, 09 March 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed Class XII board examinations scheduled in several Middle Eastern countries amid the prevailing regional situation and concerns over students' well-being. 

In a circular issued on Monday, CBSE said the examinations scheduled between March 12 and March 16, in the Middle East region, will be postponed following a review of the situation. 

The decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East and the mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from March 12, 2026 to March 16, 2026," the board said in the circular. 

CBSE added that fresh dates for the examinations will be announced later and that the board will review the situation again on March 14 before taking further decisions regarding the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards. 

"All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully," the circular added. 

Meanwhile, Indian missions in the region have issued advisories for Indian nationals in view of the evolving security situation. 

The Embassy of India in Bahrain advised Indian citizens to remain vigilant and follow updates issued by the embassy and local authorities. 

It also said priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals seeking transit through Saudi Arabia for travel back to India. -- ANI

