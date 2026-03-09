HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI, AI Express to operate 60 flights connecting Middle East

Mon, 09 March 2026
23:34
image
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 60 flights to and from cities in the Middle East, including 32 non-scheduled services connecting the UAE. 

Amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures in the region.

On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express will together operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 services to and from Muscat.

"In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 March 2026, subject to the availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time," a statement said on Monday.

These 32 flights will connect to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah from different Indian cities.

Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode until March 31.

The airline's flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh would remain suspended until March 11, while the services from Doha and Kuwait would remain suspended until March 15, it said in a post on X.

In a statement, IndiGo said it has operated more than 165 flights, flown over 22,000 customers to and from the Middle East in the last five days. -- PTI

