US issues safety warning to civilians in Iran

According to the US Central Command in a post on X, Iranian forces have been launching one way attack drones and ballistic missiles from crowded locations in cities such as Dezful, Esfahan and Shiraz.





CENTCOM said the use of civilian areas for military purposes could cause those locations to lose protected status under international law and turn them into legitimate military targets.





US forces urged civilians to remain indoors, warning that the Iranian regime was knowingly endangering its own population while also targeting civilian airports, hotels and residential neighbourhoods across the Middle East.





"Iran's terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives,' said Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.





The US military said Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones since Feb 28, though the pace of attacks has recently declined.

