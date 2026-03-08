HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Telangana: Man arrested for drowning three minor daughters in lake

Sun, 08 March 2026
22:54
An auto driver in the Kamareddy district of Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing his three minor daughters by drowning them in a lake, the police said on Sunday. 

The auto driver and his wife had approached the police with a complaint on March 6 that their three daughters (aged 8, 6 and 5) were missing, they added. 

The police, who took up the investigation after registering a case, searched for the girls by making enquiries with residents and circulating the girls' photos on a messaging app. 

When asked where he had last seen the girls, the man gave inconsistent answers and tried to mislead the investigation. 

During interrogation and after tracking his movements, it was found that he took the girls to a lake in the town and threw them into it, the police said. 

The man, who is addicted to vices, was facing financial problems. 

He decided to eliminate the girls as he felt that raising the three daughters was turning out to be difficult, they said. 

As per his plan, he took the three girls to the lake on the morning of March 6 on some pretext and threw them into the lake one after another, they added. 

He was arrested on charges of murder and remanded to jail, the police said. -- PTI

