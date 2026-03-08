Student arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Dehradun

21:26

The arrested, identified as Uday Singh alias Vishu, is a first-year MCA student at a private college.





He was apprehended from the Doon Hospital premises.





During interrogation, Singh, a native of Meerut, told the police he had been in a relationship with the woman since meeting her at college in September 2025 and wanted to marry her.





He claimed he attacked her in a fit of rage because he suspected she was involved with another man.





The police said the incident occurred when the woman visited Singh's rented accommodation in Ogal Bhatta to speak with him.





The confrontation turned violent and Singh allegedly attacked her with a knife.





Both Singh and the victim, who is also 21, were admitted to the Doon Hospital on Saturday following the attack.





The victim's father, Krishna Chandra Verma, lodged a police complaint alleging that Singh attacked his daughter with the intent to kill her.





The woman sustained a deep wound to her neck and underwent surgery.





The police said her condition remains critical.





A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





The police have recovered the knife used in the crime and stated that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

