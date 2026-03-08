HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Student arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Dehradun

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
21:26
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 21-year-old postgraduate student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend following a dispute over a suspected affair in the Clement Town area in Dehradun, the police said. 

The arrested, identified as Uday Singh alias Vishu, is a first-year MCA student at a private college. 

He was apprehended from the Doon Hospital premises. 

During interrogation, Singh, a native of Meerut, told the police he had been in a relationship with the woman since meeting her at college in September 2025 and wanted to marry her. 

He claimed he attacked her in a fit of rage because he suspected she was involved with another man. 

The police said the incident occurred when the woman visited Singh's rented accommodation in Ogal Bhatta to speak with him. 

The confrontation turned violent and Singh allegedly attacked her with a knife. 

Both Singh and the victim, who is also 21, were admitted to the Doon Hospital on Saturday following the attack. 

The victim's father, Krishna Chandra Verma, lodged a police complaint alleging that Singh attacked his daughter with the intent to kill her. 

The woman sustained a deep wound to her neck and underwent surgery. 

The police said her condition remains critical. 

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

The police have recovered the knife used in the crime and stated that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Final Updates India vs New Zealand: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan power India to 255
T20 World Cup Final Updates India vs New Zealand: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan power India to 255

Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History
Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History

Sanju Samson fell short of a century once again, but on the biggest stage he delivered a knock that will be remembered for a long time.

LIVE! Bahrain claims Iran attacks water desalination plant
LIVE! Bahrain claims Iran attacks water desalination plant

Israel warns Iran's next supreme leader will be targeted
Israel warns Iran's next supreme leader will be targeted

This threat comes as the assembly of experts in Iran has reportedly reached a majority consensus regarding the successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Tehran-based Mehr News Agency (MNA).

'India, China should view each other as partners'
'India, China should view each other as partners'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on India and China to view each other as partners rather than rivals, emphasising the importance of cooperation for regional stability and development.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO