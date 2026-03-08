HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Stone hurled at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala, no injuries

Sun, 08 March 2026
11:45
File image
A probe has been launched after an unidentified person hurled a stone at a Vande Bharat Express train at Aluva near Kochi, officials said on Sunday. 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on Saturday between Aluva and Angamaly railway stations. 

According to RPF officials, the stone was pelted at the Vande Bharat Express operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru. 

No passengers were injured and only minor damage was caused to the train, officials said. 

The RPF has begun an investigation and is checking CCTV cameras installed on the train. 

Statements of residents living near the place where the incident occurred will also be recorded. 

The Railway Police is also conducting a separate probe into the incident, an RPF official said. 

Last month, in a similar incident, a man was arrested in Kannur for pelting stones at a Vande Bharat Express train. -- PTI

