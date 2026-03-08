HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Special Forces may be deployed to seize Iran nukes

Sun, 08 March 2026
The United States and Israel have held discussions regarding the potential deployment of special forces into Iran to secure the country's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as reported by Axios.

According to four sources with knowledge of the discussions cited by Axios, such an operation would be considered at a later stage of the ongoing war.

The move highlights the critical focus on Iranian nuclear assets as hostilities continue to escalate.

Reinforcing this strategic objective, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has issued a new threat via social media, warning of lethal consequences for any entities that target American citizens.

The warning, shared in a post by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, underlined the administration's uncompromising stance on national security. 

"If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation, and we will kill you," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was quoted as saying.

Accompanying this stern message, a 21-second video clip was released, providing a visual demonstration of the military's current reach.

The footage showcased a series of 'unclassified' images of vehicles and structures being bombed and destroyed by US forces during recent operations.

Hegseth's remarks align with recent claims made by US President Donald Trump, who asserted on Saturday that the United States has successfully neutralised the entire Iranian leadership.

The President characterised these military operations as the removal of a significant 'cancer' from the global stage.  -- ANI

