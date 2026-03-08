HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharp rise in accidents, fatalities on Maha's Samruddhi corridor

Sun, 08 March 2026
16:58
File image
Accidents and deaths due to them rose sharply on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg in 2025, while minor mishaps on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw an increase amid a marginal decline in overall crashes, officials said on Sunday citing provisional data of the Maharashtra highway police. 

The Samruddhi Mahamarg recorded 185 accidents in 2025, a 35 percent increase from the 2024 figure of 137, as per the highway police data. 

Fatal accidents on the corridor, which connects Vidarbha's largest city to the country's financial capital, rose from 96 in 2024 to 128 in 2025, while the number of deaths increased from 126 to 152, reflecting rise of 33 percent and 21 percent, respectively. 

Accidents involving serious injuries also doubled from 23 to 46. 

The number of persons seriously injured in such accidents surged from 50 to 140, the data showed. 

The six-lane access-controlled Samruddhi Corridor was opened to traffic in phases since December 2022, with the entire stretch getting commissioned last year. 

An Intelligent Traffic Management System is currently under implementation to improve monitoring and enhance road safety.

Incidentally, the Maharashtra transport commissioner's office did not mention the rise in accidents and fatalities on Samruddhi Mahamarg in its press release issued on January 22 this year though it highlighted the decline in serious accidents and fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the country's first access-controlled corridor. 

While informing that fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway had dropped by 22 percent during the period, the release attributed this reduction to sustained road safety interventions, stricter enforcement and awareness drives. -- PTI

