Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for 'Farzi 2'

Kapoor shared the news by uploading a picture on his Instagram story on Saturday with Farzi2 day 1 ... . Back at it," written over it. The post comprised Kapoor's picture alongside the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, better known as Raj & DK.





In the following post, the actor shared a black-and-white collage of his pictures with Farzi 2 written over it.





The first season of Farzi released in 2023 and featured Kapoor in the role of Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist, who gets propelled into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting after creating the perfect fake currency note. Released on Prime Video, it also starred Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and marked the OTT debut for Kapoor.

In February, the filmmaking duo teased the production of the series by sharing a poster on social media with Round 2 in progress. Farzi 2," written over it. It was also re-shared by Kapoor.





The actor last appeared in O'Romeo from Vishal Bhardwaj.





The film also starred Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. -- PTI

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has started shooting for the second season of the acclaimed thriller series