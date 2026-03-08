HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Russia says int'l law dead, calls for UNSC P-5 summit

Sun, 08 March 2026
18:50
Russia has said international law is effectively dead amid escalating tensions in West Asia following the US-Israeli strike on Iran, and called for reviving President Vladimir Putin's proposal to convene a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the current global situation underscores the need to revisit Putin's proposal, first made before the COVID-19 pandemic, for a summit of the P-5 -- Russia, the US, China, France and the UK -- to discuss global security and stability.

"We have all lost what we call international law... I don't even understand how anyone can be called upon to follow the norms and principles of international law. It effectively no longer exists," Peskov said in an interview with the state-run Rossiya TV.

He said international law exists "de jure" (by law) but no longer "de facto" (in fact).

"We cannot tell anyone to follow international law, follow which law? Nobody can formulate today what it is," he said.

Referring to the sharp escalation following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, Peskov said the situation in the region has become significantly destabilised. -- PTI

T20 World Cup Final Updates: India off to a quick start vs New Zealand

LIVE! Russia says int'l law dead, calls for UNSC P-5 summit

