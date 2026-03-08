Rajasthan cop lodges complaint against junior over casteist remark

16:24

File image





"The FIR was lodged against SP Telecommunications Neetu Bugalia on Friday based on the complaint of director- Police Telecommunications Daulatram Atal under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Jyoti Nagar SHO Santara Meena said on Sunday.





A meeting chaired by additional director general of police (Cyber Crime and Technical Services) V K Singh was held in the police headquarters on the evening of March 5 that was attended by several senior police officers of the telecommunication department.





The meeting's agenda was to hold discussion on the upgradation of communication systems.





Atal told PTI that during the session, he was delivering a presentation when SP Telecommunications Bugalia interrupted him and said that he had become a director due to reservation. He said that Bugalia repeatedly interrupted the presentation. -- PTI

