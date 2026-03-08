HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ayodhya Ram temple on Mar 19

Sun, 08 March 2026
14:04
File image
President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Ram temple here on March 19, chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra said on Sunday.

The President would stay in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex for around three hours, during which workers and employees who contributed to the temple construction would be honoured, he said.

According to Mishra, the Ram temple construction work was completed in nearly five years and a gallery is being constructed in the temple complex to depict the entire journey of the temple construction.

He also said that for security of the temple complex, a four-km long boundary wall is being constructed by Engineers India. -- PTI

