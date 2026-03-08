HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passenger booked for smoking 'beedi' on Delhi-Goa flight

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
23:03
File image
File image
A passenger has been booked for allegedly smoking a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside a toilet of a Delhi-Goa flight, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the accused Ashish, a Delhi resident, was travelling on Akasa Air flight QP-1625 from the national capital to the coastal state, they said. 

During the flight, the passenger allegedly smoked a beedi inside the aircraft lavatory and was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, the airline said in its complaint, according to a police official. 

The police said the act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight. 

A case was registered against the flyer at the Mopa airport police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HISTORIC! INDIA FIRST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS
HISTORIC! INDIA FIRST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS

'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain
'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain

Abhishek Sharma overcame a crisis of confidence to deliver a match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, smashing a rapid half-century and propelling India to victory.

Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History
Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History

Sanju Samson fell short of a century once again, but on the biggest stage he delivered a knock that will be remembered for a long time.

Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in Final
Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in Final

Abhishek Sharma played a memorable innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, smashing a half-century in just 18 balls, providing India with early momentum.

Delhi Holi clash killing: House of accused razed; 7 held
Delhi Holi clash killing: House of accused razed; 7 held

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, where a 26-year-old man was killed. The demolition was carried out amid heavy police presence to maintain...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO