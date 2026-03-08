HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One-rupee shoe offer triggers rush at Kerala shop, police resort to lathicharge

Sun, 08 March 2026
14:55
File image
A promotional campaign by a footwear shop in Kozhikode promising premium shoes for just Rs 1 sparked a massive rush on Sunday morning, forcing police to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd. 

Hundreds of eager customers, lured by viral advertisements, flooded the area in the early hours, leading to a stampede-like situation and traffic disruption.

According to the police, the crowd began gathering as early as 2 am after the shop advertised a deal offering footwear for just Rs 1 to first 100 customers, who produced a one rupee note.

The turnout exceeded the shop's capacity, with people, including children, travelling from districts like Wayanad.

A boy from Wayanad said he reached the shop by 2.30 am, only to find a massive crowd already waiting.

The massive influx of people caused a commotion and total standstill of traffic in the area.

When the situation turned unruly, the police were forced to intervene. To prevent a stampede, they resorted to a mild lathicharge.

Following the chaos, the shop owners were taken into custody over the tension in the area. -- PTI

