One-rupee shoe offer triggers rush at Kerala shop, police resort to lathicharge

Hundreds of eager customers, lured by viral advertisements, flooded the area in the early hours, leading to a stampede-like situation and traffic disruption.





According to the police, the crowd began gathering as early as 2 am after the shop advertised a deal offering footwear for just Rs 1 to first 100 customers, who produced a one rupee note.





The turnout exceeded the shop's capacity, with people, including children, travelling from districts like Wayanad.





A boy from Wayanad said he reached the shop by 2.30 am, only to find a massive crowd already waiting.





The massive influx of people caused a commotion and total standstill of traffic in the area.





When the situation turned unruly, the police were forced to intervene. To prevent a stampede, they resorted to a mild lathicharge.





Following the chaos, the shop owners were taken into custody over the tension in the area. -- PTI

