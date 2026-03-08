HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No bail for engineer held for giving info on warships, submarines to Pak

Sun, 08 March 2026
17:14
File image
A court in Thane in Maharashtra has refused bail to a junior service engineer accused of leaking sensitive information about warships and submarines to Pakistani nationals, saying the offence related to naval establishments was serious in nature. In the order passed earlier this month, additional sessions judge VG Mohite noted that charges against the accused carry a potential punishment of 14 years of imprisonment. 

The accused, Ravi Varma, who was employed by Crasni Technology Pvt Ltd, a firm providing services to Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Dockyard, the Coast Guard and Mumbai Port Trust, was arrested on May 28, 2025. 

Varma, a resident of Kalwa in neighbouring Thane, is currently in judicial custody. 

The prosecution alleged that between November 2024 and March 2025, Varma shared secret and sensitive information about the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats with two Pakistan nationals via WhatsApp in exchange for money. 

He was booked under Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

Varma, in his bail plea, claimed he was innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime. 

He cited that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed. 

All material electronic evidence was in the possession of the prosecution and his detention was not necessary, the accused claimed in the plea. -- PTI

