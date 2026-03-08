No bail for engineer held for giving info on warships, submarines to Pak

17:14

File image





The accused, Ravi Varma, who was employed by Crasni Technology Pvt Ltd, a firm providing services to Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Dockyard, the Coast Guard and Mumbai Port Trust, was arrested on May 28, 2025.





Varma, a resident of Kalwa in neighbouring Thane, is currently in judicial custody.





The prosecution alleged that between November 2024 and March 2025, Varma shared secret and sensitive information about the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats with two Pakistan nationals via WhatsApp in exchange for money.





He was booked under Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).





Varma, in his bail plea, claimed he was innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime.





He cited that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed.





All material electronic evidence was in the possession of the prosecution and his detention was not necessary, the accused claimed in the plea. -- PTI

