Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD-U in Patna

Sun, 08 March 2026
14:21
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joins JD-U in Patna on Sunday./ANI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the Janata Dal-United on Sunday and said he will work to strengthen the party's organisation. 

Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD-U's national working president Sanjay Jha. 

After joining the party, Nishant said, "My father decided to go to Rajya Sabha, it was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation". 

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years. 

"People of the state will never forget his (Nitish) contribution to the state's development," he said. 

Nishant received a rousing reception at the JD-U office on his arrival. 

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums. Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government. -- PTI

