HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai airport sees 66 flight cancellations on Sunday

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
17:43
image
Mumbai Airport experienced significant disruption on Sunday with a total of 66 air traffic movements (ATMs) being cancelled, according to source-based information. 

The cancellations included 32 arrivals and 34 departures. 

Earlier on March 3, a total of 107 ATMs were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as the West Asia conflict continued to disrupt flight operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, with many complaining about a lack of facilities. 

According to the official records, the cancellations included 54 arrivals and 53 departures on March 3. 

A stranded passenger told ANI that his family was going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East. 

"My family and I were going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1st, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East. It is now scheduled for this evening," the passenger said. 

Another passenger who came from Chapra to Mumbai said his Dubai flight was cancelled at night, and he has been sleeping on the floor.

"I came from Chapra to Mumbai. I had a flight to Dubai, and at night I came to know that the flight was cancelled. There is no facility at the airport, so I am sleeping on the floor. We need a place to sleep, to stay and to eat," he said. 

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia that is affecting air travel between India and the region. 

The ministry said airlines are making necessary operational adjustments in view of prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Complainant in Swami Avimukteswaranand case attacked
LIVE! Complainant in Swami Avimukteswaranand case attacked

Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russian for oil
Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russian for oil

Indian refiners are negotiating for additional crude cargoes from the US, Russia, and West Africa to ensure adequate supplies amid Middle East tensions. Refineries are maintaining normal processing rates and deferring maintenance to...

Iran moves closer to naming Khamenei's successor
Iran moves closer to naming Khamenei's successor

Quoting assembly of experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," the transition process is not yet fully complete as "some obstacles regarding the process need...

Iran reassures neighbours, rejects US call for 'surrender'
Iran reassures neighbours, rejects US call for 'surrender'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained a stance of defensive necessity, noting that Tehran is "forced to retaliate to attacks" but clarified that this does not imply a dispute with neighbouring countries

'To ease pressure': Trump on Russian oil waiver to India
'To ease pressure': Trump on Russian oil waiver to India

When asked about Bessent's announcement allowing certain Russian oil sales to India and whether the US is considering any other moves, including tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Trump said, "If there were some, I would do...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO