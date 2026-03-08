Mumbai airport sees 66 flight cancellations on Sunday

17:43





The cancellations included 32 arrivals and 34 departures.





Earlier on March 3, a total of 107 ATMs were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as the West Asia conflict continued to disrupt flight operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, with many complaining about a lack of facilities.





According to the official records, the cancellations included 54 arrivals and 53 departures on March 3.





A stranded passenger told ANI that his family was going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East.





"My family and I were going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1st, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East. It is now scheduled for this evening," the passenger said.





Another passenger who came from Chapra to Mumbai said his Dubai flight was cancelled at night, and he has been sleeping on the floor.





"I came from Chapra to Mumbai. I had a flight to Dubai, and at night I came to know that the flight was cancelled. There is no facility at the airport, so I am sleeping on the floor. We need a place to sleep, to stay and to eat," he said.





According to an official statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia that is affecting air travel between India and the region.





The ministry said airlines are making necessary operational adjustments in view of prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations. -- ANI

Mumbai Airport experienced significant disruption on Sunday with a total of 66 air traffic movements (ATMs) being cancelled, according to source-based information.