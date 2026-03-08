MP cop asks police training schools to play 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' for recruits

18:14

Raja Babu Singh, the additional director general for police training, has issued a fresh directive to the state's eight training schools that currently train about 4,000 men and women.





These trainees will join the Madhya Pradesh police force as constables in the next few months.





Singh said the 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' is a Sanskrit hymn attributed to Lord Shiva.





"Dakshinamurti is an aspect of Lord Shiva representing the ultimate cosmic teacher of super wisdom, yoga, meditation and knowledge," Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994-batch, told PTI.





"I have asked the police training schools to play the 'stotram' at the break of dawn using loudspeakers installed in the campus. This will definitely help the trainees learn empathy and sensitivity to make them good human beings and smart and professional policemen," he said.





Singh said this measure will enhance the training being imparted in these schools. -- PTI

After directing all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recitals for the rookies, a top official of the department has now asked these institutions to play the 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' through loudspeakers at the break of dawn.