HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP cop asks police training schools to play 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' for recruits

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
18:14
File image
File image
After directing all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recitals for the rookies, a top official of the department has now asked these institutions to play the 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' through loudspeakers at the break of dawn.

Raja Babu Singh, the additional director general for police training, has issued a fresh directive to the state's eight training schools that currently train about 4,000 men and women.

These trainees will join the Madhya Pradesh police force as constables in the next few months.

Singh said the 'Dakshinamurti Stotram' is a Sanskrit hymn attributed to Lord Shiva.

"Dakshinamurti is an aspect of Lord Shiva representing the ultimate cosmic teacher of super wisdom, yoga, meditation and knowledge," Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994-batch, told PTI.

"I have asked the police training schools to play the 'stotram' at the break of dawn using loudspeakers installed in the campus. This will definitely help the trainees learn empathy and sensitivity to make them good human beings and smart and professional policemen," he said.

Singh said this measure will enhance the training being imparted in these schools. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand elect to bowl; India unchanged
T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand elect to bowl; India unchanged

LIVE! Israel warns it will target Khamenei's successor
LIVE! Israel warns it will target Khamenei's successor

Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russia for oil
Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russia for oil

Indian refiners are negotiating for additional crude cargoes from the US, Russia, and West Africa to ensure adequate supplies amid Middle East tensions. Refineries are maintaining normal processing rates and deferring maintenance to...

Uttam Nagar markets shut after Holi clash murder
Uttam Nagar markets shut after Holi clash murder

Following a fatal clash after Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the area is experiencing heightened tensions, shuttered businesses, and a heavy police presence, disrupting daily life and impacting local businesses during the...

IRIS Dena sinking: 22 Iranian sailors discharged from hospital
IRIS Dena sinking: 22 Iranian sailors discharged from hospital

At least 22 Iranian sailors from the IRIS Dena, which sank after being torpedoed, have been discharged from a Sri Lankan hospital. Another 10 remain under treatment, while arrangements are being made to repatriate the bodies of 84...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO