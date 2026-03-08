More than 500 filled LPG cylinders stolen in UP's Jhansi





According to the police, on March 2, the driver, Rajkumar, had loaded 524 filled gas cylinders in the truck and parked it outside the Karari depot.





However, when he returned on March 6, after the Holi festivities, the truck was missing, the officer said.





During a search, the truck was later traced on March 7 at a deserted spot in the Baragaon area, with all the cylinders having been stolen, Chaube said.





The police have registered a case against unknown persons and launched a search to identify and arrest those involved in the theft, he added. -- PTI

Sipri Bazar station house officer Jayaprakash Chaube said the truck, owned by Neeraj Agrawal, a resident of Raiganj, was attached to the Bharat Petroleum Karari depot.