Kerala church slams LDF govt over rise in liquor outlets

15:44

File image





The KCBC Temperance Commission issued a circular, which was read out in Catholic churches across the state.





In the circular, Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, Chairman of the Commission, alleged that anti-liquor and anti-drug activities are being carried out across 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in Kerala.





The Commission said that it is a worrying trend that those in authority either remain indifferent, fail to control them, or even take steps that encourage their expansion.





"When there were 29 bars in 2016, the front that came to power promised that not even a drop of alcohol more than the existing level would be permitted. However, after coming to power, its policy shifted towards liquor abstinence. Without realising that liquor abstinence is a decision for the individual, and that an elected government should initiate liquor prohibition, permits were granted to liquor outlets," KCBC said.





According to the commission, after the second left government came to power, and now a new election is to be held, there are over 1000 bars, 337 liquor outlets, and 5071 toddy shops, and the state is flooded with liquor outlets.





KCBC claimed that the argument advanced by the authorities was that the lack of availability of alcohol led to the spread of dangerous narcotic drugs.





Using this justification, licenses for liquor outlets were widely granted, and the government thus earned a place in history for expanding the liquor trade, it said. -- PTI

