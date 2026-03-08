HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Junaid-Nasir murder case: Monu Manesar released from jail after HC bail

Sun, 08 March 2026
16:05
Monu Manesar in police custody/File image
Monu Manesar, accused in the 2023 Junaid and Nasir murder case, was released from the Sevar Central Jail in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district after spending nearly two-and-a-half years in judicial custody, the police said.

The case relates to the deaths of Junaid (35) and his cousin Nasir (27), whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February 2023.

The two were residents of the Pahadi area, and the case was registered at the Gopalgarh police station. 

Pahadi and Gopalgarh areas now fall in the newly created Deeg district, which was earlier part of Bharatpur.

Rajasthan high court granted Manesar regular bail on March 5, following which he was released on March 7 after completion of legal formalities amid heavy security, the police said.

He was escorted out of the jail by police personnel, and a large number of his supporters and cow vigilantes from Haryana gathered outside the jail during his release.

An additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

Junaid and Nasir's family members alleged that the two were kidnapped, assaulted and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal, a charge denied by the outfit.

Manesar was accused of conspiracy in the case, and in September 2023, he was taken into custody by Rajasthan Police after being arrested by the Haryana police in connection with communal violence in Nuh. -- PTI   

