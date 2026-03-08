Jaishankar to make statement in LS on situation in West Asia

21:10





The second half of the Budget session of Parliament will begin on Monday.





According to the revised list of business of the Lok Sabha for March 9 circulated on Sunday evening, "Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia."





Till Saturday, the opposition-backed resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker was the only listed official agenda for Monday.





The Opposition has demanded a discussion on the situation in West Asia in the House.





India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, especially in the context of the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.





The ministry of external affairs has said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.





The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in West Asia on Monday.