Israel warns it will target Khamenei's successor

Sun, 08 March 2026
17:33
Slain Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei./Reuters
Slain Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei./Reuters
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have issued a stern warning that they will persist in targeting any potential successor to Iran's next supreme leader, local media reported. 

"We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor," a social media post of the Israeli military written in Farsi was cited by The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning. 

The IDF further cautioned individuals involved in the transition process, stating that anyone attending meetings to choose a new leader would be considered a legitimate target. 

"We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you, either. This is a warning!" the military added. 

This threat comes as the Assembly of Experts in Iran has reportedly reached a majority consensus regarding the successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Tehran-based Mehr News Agency (MNA). 

The development follows the killing of the 86-year-old supreme leader. 

Quoting assembly of experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a "majority consensus over Khamenei's successor has been reached," the transition process is not yet fully complete as "some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved." -- ANI

