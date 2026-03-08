HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran crisis: 1,300 dead, 100,000 displaced

Sun, 08 March 2026
10:20
The humanitarian crisis within the Islamic Republic has reached a critical stage as hostilities persist, with significant casualties and mass displacement reported across the country.

More than a week into the conflict, the humanitarian toll in Iran continues to rise.

According to Al Jazeera, the scale of devastation is mounting, with official figures revealing that over 1,300 people have been killed since the violence began.

The intensification of fighting has displaced around 100,000 people, forcing many residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

This mass movement has overwhelmed relief efforts, with the UN refugee agency reporting a surge in urgent calls for assistance to address the growing needs of the affected population.

