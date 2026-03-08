HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Illegal portions of accused's house linked to Delhi Holi clash death razed

Sun, 08 March 2026
13:07
File image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed, police sources said. 

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place to maintain law and order in the area. 

The sources said civic authorities reached the locality with bulldozers and demolished "only the illegally constructed parts" of the structure and not the entire house. 

The MCD officials were not available for their comments. 

On March 4, Tarun (26) was killed in a clash that broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area. 

The violence broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from his neighbour's family, according to police. 

The two families had known each other for the past five decades and got into rows over parking and garbage disposal, among other things, police had said. 

The police said that they have arrested six persons and a minor has been apprehended so far in connection with the case. 

Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges have been added to the FIR. 

The accused have been identified as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25), Tahir (18) and a minor. Maan Singh, the victim's relative, had earlier called for justice. 

He said, "We want the Yogi (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) bulldozer model to be used. Their unauthorised houses should be demolished and all illegal extensions removed." -- PTI

