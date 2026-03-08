HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Husband, 7 others booked for triple talaq, dowry harassment in UP

Sun, 08 March 2026
14:43
File image
An FIR has been registered against a man and seven of his family members for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife and harassing her over dowry, officials said on Sunday.

The case was filed on a complaint by 21-year-old Jannat Bano against her husband Dr Zainul Abedin and his family members at the city police station on Saturday evening.

Station house officer Sachchidanand Pandey said Bano was married to Dr Abedin, a resident of Makhdumpur locality in Bhadohi, on December 21, 2024.

Citing the complaint, Pandey said before the marriage, the accused allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from the woman's family on the pretext of opening a hospital and purchasing machines for a pathology lab.                 

A few days later, the accused allegedly took another Rs 25 lakh from the woman's family, claiming it was required as a bribe to secure a government job, he said.

According to the FIR, the accused also allegedly took Rs 1 lakh on the day of the wedding and bought fake gold jewellery, assuring the bride's family that genuine ornaments would be purchased later.

The issue of fake jewellery led a ruckus during the wedding, but the marriage was solemnised after the two families reached a compromise, the officer said.

Pandey said the woman alleged that within four days of the marriage, she was subjected to physical assault and harassment for dowry. -- PTI

