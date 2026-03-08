HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FPIs withdraw Rs 21,000 cr in last four trading sessions amid Middle East conflict

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
11:30
image
Foreign investors pulled out Rs 21,000 crore (around $2.3 billion) from Indian equities over the last four trading sessions amid deteriorating global risk sentiment triggered by the Middle East crisis.

The latest sell-off comes after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 22,615 crore into Indian equities in February, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.

Prior to that, FPIs had been net sellers for three consecutive months.

They withdrew Rs 35,962 crore in January, Rs 22,611 crore in December, and Rs 3,765 crore in November, according to data from the depositories. 

The latest outflows occurred during March 2-6, when FPIs sold equities worth about Rs 21,000 crore in the cash market. March 3 was a trading holiday on account of Holi.

Market experts attributed the pullout primarily to the rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28 which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering conflict in the region.

Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said fears of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent crude prices above USD 90 per barrel, triggering a global risk-off sentiment.

Other factors contributing to the outflows include rupee depreciation beyond the 92-per-dollar level, elevated US Treasury yields drawing capital back to safe-haven assets, and mixed early outlook for Q4 FY26 corporate earnings, particularly margin pressures in the IT and consumption sectors, he added. 

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said 'uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict, the recent market correction, the Indian economy's vulnerability to a sharp rise in crude prices, and the depreciation of the rupee have all contributed to sustained FPI selling in the cash market'.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, noted that higher crude prices increase risks related to inflation, the current account deficit, and currency stability, which typically weigh on foreign investor sentiment toward emerging markets.

He added that global investors have also shifted towards safer assets such as the US dollar amid rising uncertainty.

The recent uptick in US Treasury yields during the week further contributed to capital outflows from emerging markets.

Going ahead, Vijayakumar said FPIs are unlikely to return as buyers until there is greater clarity on the geopolitical situation and crude prices moderate.

"Brent crude trading above $90 per barrel is negative for the Indian economy and equity markets," he said.

Despite the FPI selling, the market has continued to find support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and steady inflows through mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs).  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump blames Iran for Minab girls' school strike
LIVE! Trump blames Iran for Minab girls' school strike

'To ease pressure': Trump on Russian oil waiver to India
'To ease pressure': Trump on Russian oil waiver to India

When asked about Bessent's announcement allowing certain Russian oil sales to India and whether the US is considering any other moves, including tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Trump said, "If there were some, I would do...

Iran fires solid-fuel missiles in new wave of attacks
Iran fires solid-fuel missiles in new wave of attacks

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared the commencement of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4, targeting American and Israeli positions in response to what it termed a new wave of 'unprovoked US-Israeli...

Murmu's 'upset' remark sparks spat with Mamata; Modi jumps in
Murmu's 'upset' remark sparks spat with Mamata; Modi jumps in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee escalates tensions ahead of assembly polls by accusing President Droupadi Murmu of political bias and criticising her stance on tribal welfare, sparking a major controversy.

Tehran, Lebanon Hit By Israeli Bombs
Tehran, Lebanon Hit By Israeli Bombs

US-Israel air attacks intensified on the seventh day of war, striking Tehran and other Iranian cities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO