Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Indonesia

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 08/03/2026 11:35:08 IST, Lat: 2.24 N, Long: 96.77 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Indonesia."





Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes.





This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.





Indonesia is exposed to multiple natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, cyclones, floods, landslides, and drought.





Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, and at the intersection of three active tectonic plates, the country is exposed to significant seismic and volcanic activity.





Indonesia is vulnerable to extreme weather events, and the risk, impact and occurrence of natural hazards are expected to increase.





Indonesia is at risk of megathrust earthquakes, which are among the most powerful and can generate destructive tsunamis, such as the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake of magnitude (M) 9.0 originating from the Sunda megathrust off the coast of Aceh province, which triggered a massive tsunami and affected over a dozen countries in the region, leaving over 230,000 dead with over 1,67,000 in Indonesia alone.





Indonesia experiences an average of 20 earthquakes a day, although most are too weak to be felt. -- ANI

