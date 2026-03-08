HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Drone, missile attacks hit Saudi, Iraq, Bahrain

Sun, 08 March 2026
11:35
Drone and missile attacks were reported in several parts of West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Bahrain, amid escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran crisis.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said a drone targeted Riyadh's high-security Diplomatic Quarter, where the US Embassy and several foreign missions are located.

The ministry said air defences successfully intercepted the drone and there were no casualties or damage.

In Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, a drone strike targeted Irbil International Airport, killing one security personnel and injuring another, a local governor said.

Loud explosions were heard in the area and smoke was seen rising from inside the airport, while sirens sounded and warplanes flew overhead as authorities intercepted several drones or missiles.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which came amid a wave of drone and missile strikes blamed on Iran-backed militias across Iraq, including recent attacks on oil facilities and the cargo section of Basra International Airport.

In Bahrain, authorities said missile fragments fell on a road in Manama after an Iranian strike targeting a facility near Mina Salman port, injuring one person and damaging several shops.

Separately, multiple drone strikes hit sites in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah region, killing one person and damaging buildings, including an area near a UN compound, according to local media and officials.   -- Agencies

