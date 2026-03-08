Chinese FM calls for India-China unity amid Middle East conflict

11:38

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for enhanced cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing during a news conference held on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.





The senior diplomat emphasised the importance of bilateral collaboration, stating that 'India and China must step up and support each other's presidency of BRICS over the next two years'.





These comments come at a time of significant global upheaval, specifically amid the escalating US-Iran conflict in West Asia.





Highlighting the potential for a unified front between the two Asian giants, Wang Yi underscored the impact their partnership could have on the international stage.





"Together, we can bring new hope to the Global South," he stated, suggesting that a coordinated leadership within the BRICS bloc would serve as a stabilising force for developing nations.





In addition to fostering regional ties, the Chinese Foreign Minister condemned the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, asserting that the escalation should 'never have happened'.





According to Al Jazeera, the senior diplomat called for an 'immediate' end to the current hostilities and a swift return to diplomatic negotiations.





During the same news conference in Beijing, Wang Yi emphasised that the use of military power 'will never resolve' the deep-seated crisis in the region.





He warned that the reliance on force undermines the established international order, stating, "A strong fist does not mean strong reason. The world cannot return to the law of the jungle."





Al Jazeera further reported that the Foreign Minister expressed China's firm opposition to any efforts aimed at destabilising the Iranian government.





Wang noted that he believes there is no popular support for regime change in Iran, suggesting that such objectives would only serve to further inflame regional tensions.





This call for restraint from Beijing comes as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted targeted strikes against multiple Iranian military assets in Tehran. -- ANI