HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bahrain claims Iran attacks water desalination plant

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
20:35
image
The ministry of interior of Bahrain on Sunday claimed that Iran attacked civilian targets in a water desalination plant after a drone attack. 

In a post on X, Bahrain's ministry of interior said, "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack." 

The attack comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel

The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion where earlier comments suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations, even as regional strikes continued. 

Addressing these perceptions, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of fraternal ties, stating, "It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours." 

However, Pezeshkian maintained a stance of defensive necessity, noting that Tehran is "forced to retaliate to attacks" but clarified that this does not imply a dispute with neighbouring countries or a desire to "upset their people." 

Pezeshkian had previously appeared to strike a note of reconciliation. 

In a televised address on Saturday, he announced that the leadership council had decided not to attack neighbouring countries unless provoked. 

"I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries," Pezeshkian said, adding that there would be no missile launches unless attacks against Iran originated from those specific nations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Final Updates India vs New Zealand: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan power India to 255
T20 World Cup Final Updates India vs New Zealand: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan power India to 255

Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History
Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History

Sanju Samson fell short of a century once again, but on the biggest stage he delivered a knock that will be remembered for a long time.

LIVE! Bahrain claims Iran attacks water desalination plant
LIVE! Bahrain claims Iran attacks water desalination plant

Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russia for oil
Middle East conflict: India turns to US, Russia for oil

Indian refiners are negotiating for additional crude cargoes from the US, Russia, and West Africa to ensure adequate supplies amid Middle East tensions. Refineries are maintaining normal processing rates and deferring maintenance to...

Uttam Nagar markets shut after Holi clash murder
Uttam Nagar markets shut after Holi clash murder

Following a fatal clash after Holi celebrations in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the area is experiencing heightened tensions, shuttered businesses, and a heavy police presence, disrupting daily life and impacting local businesses during the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO