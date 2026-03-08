Air India operates 9 flights with women cockpit crew

22:35

File image





The flights connected select international and domestic routes, including London Heathrow, New Delhi and Mumbai.





Some of these flights were managed by all-women teams that included pilots, cabin crew, crew roster planning analysts, rostering personnel, flight dispatchers and a meteorologist planning and monitoring flights from departure to arrival, crew flight controllers, a release said.





Women comprise almost half of Air India workforce and account for 16 per cent of the pilots, according to the release. -- PTI

