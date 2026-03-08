HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India operates 9 flights with women cockpit crew

Sun, 08 March 2026
Share:
22:35
File image
File image
Air India on Sunday operated nine flights with women crew in the cockpit to mark International Women's Day. 

The flights connected select international and domestic routes, including London Heathrow, New Delhi and Mumbai. 

Some of these flights were managed by all-women teams that included pilots, cabin crew, crew roster planning analysts, rostering personnel, flight dispatchers and a meteorologist planning and monitoring flights from departure to arrival, crew flight controllers, a release said. 

Women comprise almost half of Air India workforce and account for 16 per cent of the pilots, according to the release. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HISTORIC! INDIA FIRST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS
HISTORIC! INDIA FIRST TEAM TO WIN BACK TO BACK T20 WORLD CUPS

'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain
'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain

Abhishek Sharma overcame a crisis of confidence to deliver a match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, smashing a rapid half-century and propelling India to victory.

Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History
Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History

Sanju Samson fell short of a century once again, but on the biggest stage he delivered a knock that will be remembered for a long time.

Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in Final
Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in Final

Abhishek Sharma played a memorable innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, smashing a half-century in just 18 balls, providing India with early momentum.

Delhi Holi clash killing: House of accused razed; 7 held
Delhi Holi clash killing: House of accused razed; 7 held

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, where a 26-year-old man was killed. The demolition was carried out amid heavy police presence to maintain...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO