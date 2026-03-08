HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
15 people killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Sun, 08 March 2026
20:30
Lebanon on Sunday said that Israeli overnight airstrikes on its capital, Beirut and places in southern Lebanon killed at least 15 people and wounded another 15, the country's National News Agency reported, adding that US -designated terror group Hezbollah has announced retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets. 

Meanwhile, LBCI Lebanon News, the leading TV station and news website in Beirut, reported, citing sources, that Russian aircraft departed from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport shortly after midnight between Saturday and Sunday carrying 117 Iranian nationals. 

The LBCI report quoted the sources as saying that the flight also transported the bodies of five members of an Iranian family. 

NNA cited a statement by Lebanon's Health Ministry detailing that Israeli strikes had targeted several locations across the country. 

These it said, included a hotel in Beirut in which four people were killed and in the towns of Jabal al-Batoum and Kafr Rumman, in which five people were killed. 

An Al Jazeera report stated that the area along the Mediterranean coast is home to dozens of hotels, now overcrowded with displaced people who fled their homes elsewhere in Lebanon due to the ongoing fighting. 

The targeted hotel was also housing displaced people fleeing the war in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, and some were seen leaving the building for fear of further air strikes. 

In a statement cited by NNA, the Iran-backed Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted a concentration of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Malikiya military site today. 

The attack reportedly involved a volley of rockets fired toward the position across from the Lebanese border town of Aitaroun. -- ANI

