1 killed as student attacks classmates at K'taka school

Sun, 08 March 2026
A class nine student allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school here, killing one and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said. \

The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh. 

The body was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem. 

According to officials, an investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident. A search is also on to nab the accused student, who apparently fled the scene immediately. 

"Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly... unfortunately, one student died and seven others are undergoing treatment," inspector general of police for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said the teacher's statement has been recorded and a preliminary inquiry was conducted. 

Also, the scene of crime officer and Forensic Science Laboratory teams have visited the spot. -- PTI

