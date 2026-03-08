1 killed as student attacks classmates at K'taka school

15:35





The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said. \





The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh.





The body was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem.





According to officials, an investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident. A search is also on to nab the accused student, who apparently fled the scene immediately.





"Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly... unfortunately, one student died and seven others are undergoing treatment," inspector general of police for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said.





Speaking to reporters here, he said the teacher's statement has been recorded and a preliminary inquiry was conducted.





Also, the scene of crime officer and Forensic Science Laboratory teams have visited the spot. -- PTI

