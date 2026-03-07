HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay to announce poll promises at party's women's day celebration

Sat, 07 March 2026
10:57
Actor-politician Vijay, who will participate in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's International Women's Day celebrations at Mamallapuram near Chennai on Saturday, will announce key welfare schemes for women for the upcoming Assembly election, the party said.

He will participate in the party event from 3 pm to 5 pm at a hotel in Mamallapuram and entry will be only through QR-code passes, TVK's general secretary N Anand said in a statement in Chennai on March 6. 

"Those participating in this programme have been given entry passes containing QR code. Except them, no one else will be allowed to participate in the programme," he said.

Also, the TVK will observe Women's Day on March 8 in all the party districts.  -- PTI

