TV reporter, cameraman held for unlawfully taking photos of Iranian ship in Kochi

Sat, 07 March 2026
19:00
Representative image
Two media persons and a boat driver were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the high security zone of Cochin Port harbour in Kochi and taking photos and videos of an Iranian ship on Saturday, police said.

They allegedly took photographs and videos of the Iranian ship that anchored here as part of a diplomatic decision of the Government of India for life-saving purposes, police said.

The Harbour police here arrested the reporter of a prominent TV channel, its cameraman and the speed boat driver under a case registered based on the information received. 

According to the FIR, the accused unlawfully trespassed into the Southern Coil Berth (SCB), a high-security area of the Cochin Port harbour in Willington Island, at about 7.50 am.

The accused also attempted to circulate these visuals, which could pose a threat to the security of the country, particularly that of the state, the FIR added.

The Harbour Crime police registered the case under section 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of BNS and relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

An investigation is underway, and further details could not be divulged at the moment, police added. -- PTI 

