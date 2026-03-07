HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
17:40
image
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that more Iranian officials would become targets in the war, saying: "Today Iran will be hit very hard!"

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, "Thank you President Trump." I have said, "You're welcome!" Iran is no longer the "Bully of the Middle East," they are, instead, "THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST," and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time," he added. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning
LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning

Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi
Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirms India's self-determined and 'unstoppable' rise, emphasising the nation's strategic growth and role in the Indian Ocean region amid evolving global dynamics.

Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand
Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand

Amidst ongoing conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signals a potential de-escalation by apologising to neighbouring countries while firmly rejecting US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender.

Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war
Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's defence chief visited Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and the mutual defence pact between the two nations, focusing on de-escalation strategies.

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO