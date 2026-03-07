HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TMC to support no-confidence motion against LS speaker

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
15:31
image
The Trinamool Congress would support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listed to be taken up when the Budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday, party leaders said.
 
A senior TMC leader said the party was "always on board" with the no-trust motion sought by several opposition members of Lok Sabha.
 
At least 118 opposition MPs have submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the speaker of the Lower House for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner. TMC MPs had previously not signed the notice.
 
"We were always on board with the no-confidence motion. We didn't want it to be rushed and that's why in the last half of the Budget session, we said submit it after three days," the TMC leader told PTI.
 
Almost all TMC MPs, "except those who are unwell", would be present in Lok Sabha when the notice is considered on Monday, the leader said.
 
TMC leaders are also in touch with other INDIA bloc leaders over the issue.
 
Lok Sabha has listed for March 9 a notice by Opposition members to move a resolution to remove Birla as the speaker. The resolution is the only item listed as the business of the day.
 
Once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair on Monday, the notice will be considered as admitted. Then the resolution will be discussed and voted upon.
 
If 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.
 
Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.
 
The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.
 
The Constitution allows the speaker, in this case Birla, to be present in the House. He can defend himself and vote on the resolution but cannot chair proceedings when the matter is being discussed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence min amid Iran war
LIVE! Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence min amid Iran war

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi
If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his interest in aerospace entrepreneurship if he were not involved in politics, highlighting his family's aviation background and his own passion for flying.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a verdict that is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG and commercial cylinder prices in India have seen a significant increase, driven by rising global energy costs linked to the conflict in West Asia. This marks the second price hike in less than a year, impacting households...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO