HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telugu actor Allu Sirish marries Nayanika

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
14:50
image
Telugu actor Allu Sirish married his long-time girlfriend Nayanika in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. 

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and son of prominent producer Allu Aravind, shared the news through his Instagram story, where he uploaded glimpses from the wedding.

The duo got married on March 6, the same date as Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

The actor opted for an ivory sherwani, which was adorned with intricate embroidery and added a matching dhoti.

Nayanika wore a light saree with shades of golden and pink and complemented it by adding statement jewellery. 

Several actors, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Varun Tej were among the attendees. 

Sirish and Nayanika started dating in 2023 and got engaged on October 31, 2025. They shared the news with a social media post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence min amid Iran war
LIVE! Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence min amid Iran war

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi
If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his interest in aerospace entrepreneurship if he were not involved in politics, highlighting his family's aviation background and his own passion for flying.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a verdict that is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG and commercial cylinder prices in India have seen a significant increase, driven by rising global energy costs linked to the conflict in West Asia. This marks the second price hike in less than a year, impacting households...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO