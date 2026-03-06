HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Satellite images suggest Iran school hit by US strike

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
00:24
image
Satellite imagery and expert analysis suggest that a deadly explosion at a school in southern Iran last week was likely caused by a United States airstrike that also targeted a nearby compound linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to media reports.

The February 28 blast at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the city of Minab killed more than 165 people, most of them children, making it the deadliest civilian incident reported since the ongoing conflict began, Iranian state media said.

Satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press show the school building largely reduced to rubble, with damage patterns consistent with a precision airstrike, experts said.

The school was located next to a walled compound associated with the IRGC that included several buildings linked to its naval brigade.

Additional satellite photos showed multiple buildings in the Guard compound struck by munitions, leaving craters and severe structural damage. 

Analysts said the clustered pattern of destruction indicated targeted strikes using air-to-surface weapons.

The United States and Israel have both been accused by Iran of carrying out the attack, though neither country has accepted responsibility.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the incident was under investigation, adding that the US does not intentionally target civilian locations.

The strike has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations and international human rights groups, which warned that attacks on schools would constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

Analysts say the proximity of the school to the Revolutionary Guard facility may have contributed to a possible targeting or intelligence failure during the operation.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: A satellite image, annotated by Reuters, shows the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school and other structures damaged after being struck, in Minab, Hormozgan Province, Iran on March 4, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Satellite images suggest Iran school hit by US strike
LIVE! Satellite images suggest Iran school hit by US strike

India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship
India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship

India granted emergency docking to an Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, in Kochi due to technical issues, accommodating its crew amidst regional naval activity and tensions.

Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials
Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials

A senior government official asserts India's independence in purchasing Russian oil, stating that US sanctions waivers merely remove friction but do not dictate India's energy policy. The official highlights India's commitment to energy...

Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India
Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India

The Kremlin has announced it will not disclose data on crude oil exports to India, citing concerns about 'ill-wishers'. This decision follows reports of increased Russian oil supplies to India and China amid geopolitical tensions.

Gulf allies livid as US 'gave no notice' of Iran strike
Gulf allies livid as US 'gave no notice' of Iran strike

The United States is facing growing discontent from its Gulf allies after several countries in the region complained that they were not given advance notice of the US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered widespread retaliatory attacks,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO