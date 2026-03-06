Satellite images suggest Iran school hit by US strike

Satellite imagery and expert analysis suggest that a deadly explosion at
a school in southern Iran last week was likely caused by a United States airstrike
that also targeted a nearby compound linked to the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to media reports.
The February 28
blast at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the city of Minab
killed more than 165 people, most of them children, making it the
deadliest civilian incident reported since the ongoing conflict began,
Iranian state media said.
Satellite images reviewed by The Associated
Press show the school building largely reduced to rubble, with damage
patterns consistent with a precision airstrike, experts said.
The school
was located next to a walled compound associated with the IRGC that
included several buildings linked to its naval brigade.
Additional
satellite photos showed multiple buildings in the Guard compound struck
by munitions, leaving craters and severe structural damage.
Analysts
said the clustered pattern of destruction indicated targeted strikes
using air-to-surface weapons.
The United States and Israel have both
been accused by Iran of carrying out the attack, though neither country
has accepted responsibility.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the
incident was under investigation, adding that the US does not
intentionally target civilian locations.
The strike has drawn sharp
criticism from the United Nations and international human rights groups,
which warned that attacks on schools would constitute a violation of
international humanitarian law.
Analysts say the proximity of the school
to the Revolutionary Guard facility may have contributed to a possible
targeting or intelligence failure during the operation. -- Agencies
IMAGE: A satellite image, annotated by Reuters, shows the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school and other structures damaged after being struck, in Minab, Hormozgan Province, Iran on March 4, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters