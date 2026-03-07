Rocket attack targets US Diplomatic Centre in Iraq

09:06

As the crisis escalates in West Asia, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources on Saturday, that a rocket attack targeted a military base housing a US diplomatic centre near the Baghdad international airport, as per Iraqi security sources.





Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in Beirut, which included an IRGC Air Force command centre and several of Hezbollah's units.





Reuters further reported, citing Iraqi military sources, that two Katyusha rockets had targeted Iraq's Taji Military Base, north of Baghdad.





Al Jazeera Breaking reported, citing the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, who said that the Iranian Red Crescent facilities were damaged by attacks.





In a post on X on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in the Dahiyeh District in Beirut.





As per the IDF, the targets struck included the IRGC Air Force command centre, a command centre used by the Hezbollah Navy unit, a command centre used by Hezbollah's financial unit and a command centre used by Hezbollah's Operating Council. -- ANI





IMAGE: Smoke rises after a drone attack set fire to offices and warehouses belonging to US firms Halliburton and KBR at a compound housing foreign oil company employees, according to security sources, in Basra, Iraq, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters