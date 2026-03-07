HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rocket attack targets US Diplomatic Centre in Iraq

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
09:06
image
As the crisis escalates in West Asia, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources on Saturday, that a rocket attack targeted a military base housing a US diplomatic centre near the Baghdad international airport, as per Iraqi security sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in Beirut, which included an IRGC Air Force command centre and several of Hezbollah's units.

Reuters further reported, citing Iraqi military sources, that two Katyusha rockets had targeted Iraq's Taji Military Base, north of Baghdad.

Al Jazeera Breaking reported, citing the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, who said that the Iranian Red Crescent facilities were damaged by attacks.

In a post on X on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in the Dahiyeh District in Beirut.

As per the IDF, the targets struck included the IRGC Air Force command centre, a command centre used by the Hezbollah Navy unit, a command centre used by Hezbollah's financial unit and a command centre used by Hezbollah's Operating Council.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Smoke rises after a drone attack set fire to offices and warehouses belonging to US firms Halliburton and KBR at a compound housing foreign oil company employees, according to security sources, in Basra, Iraq, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rocket attack targets US Diplomatic Centre in Iraq
LIVE! Rocket attack targets US Diplomatic Centre in Iraq

India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship
India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship

India granted emergency docking to an Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, in Kochi due to technical issues, accommodating its crew amidst regional naval activity and tensions.

Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials
Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials

A senior government official asserts India's independence in purchasing Russian oil, stating that US sanctions waivers merely remove friction but do not dictate India's energy policy. The official highlights India's commitment to energy...

Allowed 'friend' India to take oil already on ships: US
Allowed 'friend' India to take oil already on ships: US

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that long-term oil supplies are 'abundant' and there are no worries regarding that, but in the short term, there is a need to get oil on the market.

Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India
Russia refuses to disclose data on crude export to India

The Kremlin has announced it will not disclose data on crude oil exports to India, citing concerns about 'ill-wishers'. This decision follows reports of increased Russian oil supplies to India and China amid geopolitical tensions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO