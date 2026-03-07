HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
13:24
image
The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Aditya Dhar's directorial on Saturday, featuring Ranveer Singh on a quest to seek vengeance in a high-stakes mission to dismantle a terror network.

The 3-minute-25-second trailer starts with Singh returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars, Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, rising to power in Lyari. It continues as Rangi works from inside the gang to bring down a terror outfit. The trailer ends with him saying, "Now India will decide the future of Pakistan".

The upcoming film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 film Dhurandhar, which crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. 

It also featured R Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam alongside Singh.

The film followed covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'We did the right thing': Jaishankar on Iranian warships
LIVE! 'We did the right thing': Jaishankar on Iranian warships

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a verdict that is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG and commercial cylinder prices in India have seen a significant increase, driven by rising global energy costs linked to the conflict in West Asia. This marks the second price hike in less than a year, impacting households...

Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics
Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics

Nishant, a non-controversial figure, is like his father, an engineer.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO