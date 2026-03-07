Ranveer Singh returns for revenge in 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer

13:24

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Aditya Dhar's directorial on Saturday, featuring Ranveer Singh on a quest to seek vengeance in a high-stakes mission to dismantle a terror network.





The 3-minute-25-second trailer starts with Singh returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars, Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, rising to power in Lyari. It continues as Rangi works from inside the gang to bring down a terror outfit. The trailer ends with him saying, "Now India will decide the future of Pakistan".





The upcoming film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 film Dhurandhar, which crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.





It also featured R Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam alongside Singh.





The film followed covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19. -- PTI