Rabri Advises Nitish To Stay In Bihar

19:28

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has advised Nitish Kumar to stay in Bihar.





"BJP Nitish ko Bihar se bhaga raha hai (BJP is driving Nitish Kumar out of Bihar)," Rabri Devi, who is Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad's wife, said on Saturday.





While Lalu, who arrived in Delhi from Patna on Saturday afternoon with Rabri Devi, stayed mum on his long-time friend-turned-political adversary's decision to step down as chief minister and file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, Rabri Devi said, "Nitish Bihar ko nahi chodna chahiye (Nitish should not leave Bihar)."





Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, charged it was a BJP conspiracy to force Nitish Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha .





"The BJP is hell bent to place its own leader as CM by replacing Nitish Kumar," Tejashwi, who is Lalu and Rabri Devi's younger son, said on Friday.





-- M I Khan in Patna