HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish's son Nishant likely to join JD-U on Sunday

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
12:39
image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar is all set to formally join the Janata Dal-United on Sunday, marking a generational shift in party leadership, sources said. 

Nishant's joining will take place at the party's headquarters in Patna in the presence of senior leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, they said. 

The development comes two days after the JD-U supremo filed nomination papers for the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, marking a turning point in Bihar politics and virtually bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the state's longest-serving chief minister.

"Nishant Kumar met party MLAs and MLCs at the residence of JD-U national working president Sanjay Jha here on Friday and discussed his future strategies at length. It has been finalised that Nishant will enter active politics after formally joining the JD-U on Sunday," one of the party sources said.  

Senior JD-U leader Sharvan Kumar was the only Bihar minister who was present in the meeting, another party source said.

JD-U legislators had on Friday expressed their anguish to Nitish Kumar over his decision to move to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP, but had drawn solace from the imminent political entry of Nishant.

The party's members of the bicameral legislature and both Houses of Parliament, who had been taken aback by the sudden move of the JD-U chief, got an opportunity to interact with the leader at a meeting on Friday evening at the Chief Minister's residence.

"Lawmakers of the party were assured by the chief minister that he had taken the decision on his own and was not under any pressure. Nitish Kumar also assured that he would keep himself available for party workers in the state for guidance," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

Replying to another query, he said, "Yes, the CM has given the green signal for Nishant's entry into the party." -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei killing lifted
LIVE! Curbs in Kashmir over protests against Khamenei killing lifted

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG and commercial cylinder prices in India have seen a significant increase, driven by rising global energy costs linked to the conflict in West Asia. This marks the second price hike in less than a year, impacting households...

We asked India to stop buying Russian oil, they did: US
We asked India to stop buying Russian oil, they did: US

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a verdict that is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics
Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics

Nishant, a non-controversial figure, is like his father, an engineer.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO